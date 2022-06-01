Fred Allen Cobb Sr.

October 28, 1943-May 28, 2022

CLEAR LAKE-Fred Allen Cobb Sr., 78, longtime Clear Lake resident, died on Saturday May 28, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice with his wife by his side.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am Saturday June 4, 2022 at the Evangelical Free Church, 1310 US-18, Clear Lake, IA, with Rev. Chris McComic officiating. Burial will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church from 10:00am to 11:00am Saturday.

Fred was born on October 28, 1943 in Britt, IA, the son of Dickerson and Edith (Andersen) Cobb. He attended Hollandale Country School in Minnesota. On February 20, 1964, Fred married his wife of 58 years, Maxine Bower, and together they raised four children. For 21 years he worked at Watertower Paint and Repair. From 1981 until their retirement in 2006, Fred and Maxine bought and operated multiple motels in the region.

There wasn't a day that went by that Fred didn't keep busy. He was always restoring, volunteering, gardening, hunting and willing to help others no matter what. Fred participated in church mission trips, as well as coming to the aid of many individuals affected by disasters.

Those left to cherish memories of Fred are his wife, Maxine; children, Debra Jackson, Ruby (Dan) Dempsey, Fred Jr. (Angie) Cobb, and Shanon Sulentic and long time friend Terry Bratsch; multiple grandchildren; siblings, Paul Cobb, Viva “Tudi “ Nelson; and many nieces and nephews.

Fred was preceded in death by his siblings, Walter, Richard, David, Tom, and Janice Peterson.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave N Clear Lake 641-357-2193 ColonialChapels.com