Franklin E. "Frank" Ostby

Frank was a Junior High Math Instructor for 14 years in West Union, IA, where he met several life-long friends. After teaching, Frank joined Heying Foods (West Union, Iowa) as the Production Manager and was transferred to Panora, Iowa. He finished his career with Gold Oval Eggs as Production Manager first in Renville, Minnesota and finally Thompson, Iowa. Once retired, Frank and JoAnn spent time in Mesa, AZ in the winter. Wherever Frank lived, he made good friends.

Frank was highly active in the various churches where he was member. He served as treasurer and was involved in choir and junior league. Frank loved to sing, play golf, bowl, play pool and card games. He also loved camping and family trips. Frank and JoAnn enjoyed traveling in the US and on cruises. They traveled to Norway twice, as Frank held great pride in his Norwegian heritage. In Mesa, he loved to play pool volleyball; followed by “Happy Hour”. He was very proud of his three kids, and his grandchildren brought him great joy.

Frank is known for his kindness, compassion, friendship and his boisterous laugh, AKA “the Ostby” laugh. The three most important things that mattered to Frank were his family, church and being a decent, respected person. He will be greatly missed.

Frank is survived by his wife, JoAnn, children Cheryl (Travis) Crawmer of Urbandale, IA, Kris Davis (Mike Scheidt) of Van Meter, IA and Paul (Julie) Ostby of Mount Pleasant, IA; sister Eldora (Jack) Kelly of Annadale, VA. There are eight grandchildren: Justin and Madison Crawmer, Jacob and Emma Davis, Brittan, Zach, Anna and Kolbein Ostby; sister-in-law, Carlyn (Ron) Nordby of Wilmar, Minnesota and brother-in-law Gene Baasen of Hutchinson, Minnesota and several nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents and various other relatives.