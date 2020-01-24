Frank Uhde, Sr.

January 1, 1937 - January 20, 2020

THORNTON - Frank Uhde, Sr., 83, of Thornton, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton. Funeral Service will be held 5:00 p.m., Saturday, January 25, at Retz Funeral Home, Thornton, with Rev. Rodney Meester of First Reformed Church of Meservey presiding. Interment at a later date will be at the Meservey Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 - 5:00, Saturday at the funeral home.

Frank Eugene Uhde was born January 1, 1937, in Marshalltown, Iowa a son of ‘Red' Leland and Frances (Stull) Uhde. He was educated in the Marshalltown School District.

At 16 years of age, with permission from his parents, Frank enlisted in the United States Army. He served one tour of duty in Korea and three in Vietnam as a medic. He retired from the Army as a Sargent Major.

On January 25, 1969, Frank was united in marriage with Karen Dirks at the First Reformed Church in Meservey. They made their home in north Iowa and Frank worked at Metalcraft and then the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff department. He was always active and for a time owned the Chit Chat Café, worked at several manufacturing jobs and even the building of Interstate 35 in north Iowa.