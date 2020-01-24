Frank Uhde, Sr.
January 1, 1937 - January 20, 2020
THORNTON - Frank Uhde, Sr., 83, of Thornton, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton. Funeral Service will be held 5:00 p.m., Saturday, January 25, at Retz Funeral Home, Thornton, with Rev. Rodney Meester of First Reformed Church of Meservey presiding. Interment at a later date will be at the Meservey Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 - 5:00, Saturday at the funeral home.
Frank Eugene Uhde was born January 1, 1937, in Marshalltown, Iowa a son of ‘Red' Leland and Frances (Stull) Uhde. He was educated in the Marshalltown School District.
At 16 years of age, with permission from his parents, Frank enlisted in the United States Army. He served one tour of duty in Korea and three in Vietnam as a medic. He retired from the Army as a Sargent Major.
On January 25, 1969, Frank was united in marriage with Karen Dirks at the First Reformed Church in Meservey. They made their home in north Iowa and Frank worked at Metalcraft and then the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff department. He was always active and for a time owned the Chit Chat Café, worked at several manufacturing jobs and even the building of Interstate 35 in north Iowa.
Frank was always helping people and for many years portrayed Santa Claus on the Thornton overpass to share Christmas with children who were traveling on the holiday. He never knew a stranger and was always helping someone with whatever they needed. He had a passion for woodworking and hunting and fishing. Keeping active he didn't let his pain or other health issues dampen his sense of humor.
Left to fond memories are his children: Jeana (Aaron) Vradenburg; James Uhde; Janace (Aaron) Knapp; Kim (Ralph) Hamand; Dori (Mark) Sparby; Frank Jr. (Tonya) Uhde; 14 grandchildren: 18 great grandchildren; sister: Rosie Davis; brother: Myron ‘Butch' (Jan) Uhde; brothers-in-law: Jim (Nancy) Dirks; John (Cindy) Dirks; Ron Dirks; sister-in-law Elsa Dirks; nieces, nephews and many good friends and his faithful canine companion Tippy.
Frank is preceded in death by his wife Karen in 2018; granddaughter Jennifer Hamand; parents Red and Frances Uhde; sister Virginia Carlson and a brother in infancy.
Frank's family would like to thank all his friends and the excellent staff at the Rehabilitation Center in Hampton and Hospice of North Iowa, where he was treated like family.
Memorials may be directed to the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton or Hospice of North Iowa.
Retz Funeral Home, www.retzfh.com.
