Frank Garcia Hernandez

Frank worked at Queens products for 19 years before Queens closed. In 1970 Frank began his career selling vacuum cleaners with Electrolux. After 15 years of sales with Electrolux, Frank and Jan started their own vacuum sales and service business. Frank was a self-made man, founder and CEO of the Hernandez Vacuum Center, who during the peak of his career owned 7 vacuum stores across southern Minnesota. After countless fair exhibits Frank became known to many as the “vacuum man”. Frank was a dedicated businessman and loved working with people. Frank loved his family, he enjoyed getting together especially on holidays when he was able to have everyone under the same roof.