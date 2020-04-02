× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Frank D. Koehler

March 19, 1931 - March 29, 2020

MESA, AZ - Frank D Koehler, 89, of Mason City, Iowa, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020 while wintering in Mesa, Arizona. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be directed to the family of Frank Koehler. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Frank Dale Koehler was born on March 19, 1931 in Eagle Grove, Iowa to parents Harry and Augusta (Hayungs) Koehler. After high school graduation he proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. Upon returning home from his service, his employment at Northwestern Cement Plant as a heavy equipment operator spanned his entire working life. Frank was united in marriage to Joan Rhinehart on July 27, 1971 in Denver, Colorado. He was a long time member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Mason City.