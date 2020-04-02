Frank D. Koehler
0 comments

Frank D. Koehler

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Frank D. Koehler

Frank D. Koehler

March 19, 1931 - March 29, 2020

MESA, AZ - Frank D Koehler, 89, of Mason City, Iowa, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020 while wintering in Mesa, Arizona. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be directed to the family of Frank Koehler. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Frank Dale Koehler was born on March 19, 1931 in Eagle Grove, Iowa to parents Harry and Augusta (Hayungs) Koehler. After high school graduation he proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. Upon returning home from his service, his employment at Northwestern Cement Plant as a heavy equipment operator spanned his entire working life. Frank was united in marriage to Joan Rhinehart on July 27, 1971 in Denver, Colorado. He was a long time member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Mason City.

Proud to have been raised a hard-working farm boy, Frank could be found working around his home on the river, harvesting walnuts or volunteering on the board of the Kinney Pioneer Museum. His favorite place to be was his Morton building tinkering with his tractor or building ingenious inventions. Frank enjoyed pitching horseshoes, bowling, collecting antique tools, solving the cryptogram or jumble daily, traveling to Arizona to escape the cold winter and he loved playing cards whenever family would gather. An Arizona horseshoe league award describes Frank as, “A very dedicated, honest, patient, tolerant, ambitious, competent and persevering person.” His strong presence will be missed by all.

Frank is survived by his beloved wife: Joan Koehler; daughters: Suzan Koehler, Sharon (James Janowski) Koehler, Shirley (Jim Jansma) Koehler; grandchildren: Carrie (Johnny) Keel, Cassie Nielson, Jonathan (Michelle) Nielson, Amanda (Justin) Kabrick, Brittany (Lucas) Peterson, Izaak Janowski, Bethany Larson and Ava Janowski; great grandchildren: Austin, Gracie, Brantley and Grayson; siblings: John Koehler, Karen (late Gary) Peters, Mary (Al) Eggebraaten; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Harry and Augusta Koehler; siblings and spouses: Clara (Dale) Sherrill, Rosella (Gerald) Schmidt, Harry Koehler, Jr, Duane (Darlene) Koehler, Nicholas Koehler; and daughter: Sandra Borrill.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Koehler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News