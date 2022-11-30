Frank Brcka

November 26, 2022

Frank Brcka, 86, died peacefully at his home under hospice care on Monday November 26, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am Friday, December 2, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 410 N Broadway St, Manly, IA, with Father Neil Maternach as Celebrant. Burial will be held at St. John's Cemetery, Duncan, IA.

Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 Spring St, Manly IA, with Scriptural Wake beginning at at 6:30pm.

Bride Colonial Chapel 110 Spring St Manly 641-454-2242 ColonialChapels.com