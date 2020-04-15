Frank Ahrens
January 23, 1928 - April 13, 2020
Frank Ahrens, age 92, of Osage, passed away April 13, 2020. No services are planned at this time.
Frank was born in Osage to Lester and Mary (Annis) Ahrens, the first of three sons. He graduated from Shattuck-St. Mary's School (Minn.) and went on to graduate from University of Southern California with a degree in Business Administration. He married Bonnie Main in Santa Anna, California on June 4, 1949. They had three children, Frank, Peggy and Medlis.
After farming for many years, Frank became Vice President of the Home Trust & Savings Bank in 1972 and was elected President in 1980, where he continued to work until his retirement in 2011. Frank also served on the Board Directors of the bank for many years.
Frank was a member of United Church of Christ in Osage. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, Rotary, Clear Lake Yacht Club and Sunny Brae Golf and Country Club. Frank, an Eagle Scout, volunteered with the Boy Scouts earning the Silver Beaver award for his many years of dedication and leadership. His hobbies included golfing, sailing and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Frank is survived by his children Frank (Karen) Ahrens of Mound, Minnesota, Peggy Rice of Tiki Island, Texas and Medlis (Jan) Ahrens of Houston, Texas; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Frank was preceded in death by his wife, his brothers and his parents.
Arrangements by Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd ST SE, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-8676 Fullertonfh.com, Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes.
