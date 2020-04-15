× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Frank Ahrens

January 23, 1928 - April 13, 2020

Frank Ahrens, age 92, of Osage, passed away April 13, 2020. No services are planned at this time.

Frank was born in Osage to Lester and Mary (Annis) Ahrens, the first of three sons. He graduated from Shattuck-St. Mary's School (Minn.) and went on to graduate from University of Southern California with a degree in Business Administration. He married Bonnie Main in Santa Anna, California on June 4, 1949. They had three children, Frank, Peggy and Medlis.

After farming for many years, Frank became Vice President of the Home Trust & Savings Bank in 1972 and was elected President in 1980, where he continued to work until his retirement in 2011. Frank also served on the Board Directors of the bank for many years.

Frank was a member of United Church of Christ in Osage. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, Rotary, Clear Lake Yacht Club and Sunny Brae Golf and Country Club. Frank, an Eagle Scout, volunteered with the Boy Scouts earning the Silver Beaver award for his many years of dedication and leadership. His hobbies included golfing, sailing and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.