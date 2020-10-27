Francis Shannon

March 27, 1948-October 25, 2020

Francis Shannon, 72, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, in his Mason City home surrounded by loved ones.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30am Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Epiphany Parish – Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 North Adams, Mason City, IA, with Rev. Paul Lippstock, celebrant. Burial will take place at Elmwood St. Joseph in Mason City.

In an effort to promote social distancing, attendees are asked to wear face masks as able. For those wishing to receive Communion during Mass, please utilize hand sanitizer prior to receiving. A live stream of the services will be offered through the Epiphany Parish- Holy family Catholic Facebook page.

Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA. The Knights of Columbus will pray the Rosary at 6:30 pm, followed by a Scriptural wake service.