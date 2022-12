Francis Joseph Enbusk

December 22, 1937-December 10, 2022

Francis Joseph Enbusk, 84, passed away, December 10, 2022.

He was born December 22, 1937 in Dubuque, Iowa to Frank J. and Margaret Enbusk. He served in the Army. After completing barber school, he barbered in Des Moines until retirement.

He is survived by his children Beth (George) Winter, Jeff (Kris) Enbusk; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Marguerite Erickson, and Mariann (Terry) Alcorn; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnne, and his parents, Frank J. and Margaret Enbusk.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.