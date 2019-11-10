{{featured_button_text}}
 January 26, 1924-November 8, 2019

MASON CITY - Francis J. Harrer, 95, of Mason City, passed away Friday (November 8, 2019) at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A Memorial Mass will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday (November 15, 2019) at Epiphany Parish-Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 North Adams Ave., Mason City, with The Rev. Josh Link and Msgr. Joseph Slepicka concelebrating. Inurnment will be held in the Elmwood St. Joseph cemetery at a later date.

A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday (November 15, 2019) at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Epiphany Parish.

Francis “Jerry” was born January 26, 1924, son of George and Catherine (Grady) Harrer, in Mason City. Jerry graduated from the Mason City High School, Class of 1941. He enlisted into the Navy in 1943, trained as a fighter pilot, and was honorably discharged in 1945.

He was united in marriage to JoAnn (Hebel) on November 17, 1951 at Holy Family Catholic Church, and to this union six children were born.

Jerry was able to work along side his father and brother at Harrer Insurance Agency, until his retirement at the age of 63.

He enjoyed traveling and spending winter months in Florida with JoAnn and their daughter, Barbara. One of the highlights of their travels was going to Europe and being blessed by Saint Pope John Paul II. He was an avid golfer from the time he was eight years old and was a long-time member of the Mason City Country Club.

Jerry was an active member of the Epiphany Parish-Holy Family Catholic Church.

Jerry is survived by four children, Steve (Julie) Harrer, of Sioux Falls, SD., Cathy (Michael) Boyle, of Ankeny, Mike Harrer, of Mason City and Mary (Greg) Boyle, of Ankeny; thirteen grandchildren; eight great grandchildren.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Harrer; parents, George and Catherine Harrer; daughter, Barbara Harrer; son, David Harrer and five siblings.

Service information

Nov 15
Visitation
Friday, November 15, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA 50401
Nov 15
Memorial Mass
Friday, November 15, 2019
11:30AM
Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church
714 N Adams Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
