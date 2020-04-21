× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Francis Anthony Mishak

May 18, 1936 - April 18, 2020

Clear Lake - Francis Anthony Mishak, 83, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the IOOF Home in Mason City, IA.

A Private Family Service will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 at Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N 4thSt, Clear Lake, IA.

Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Frank was born May 18, 1936, son of Lando and Agnes (Haus) Mishak of New Hampton, IA. Frank was a graduate of Algona High School. Frank married Marlys Yegge in Algona, IA on November 30, 1957, and from this union four children were born.

Frank was a lover of many things, especially his family and being outdoors. Grilling for family and friends was always something he looked forward to. Hunting and golfing were often hobbies he could be found doing. His last big hunting trip was last year to Canada for a bear hunting trip, where he was able to bring home a big black bear. Traveling with Marlys was also something he enjoyed doing.