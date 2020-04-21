Francis Anthony Mishak
0 comments

Francis Anthony Mishak

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Francis Anthony Mishak

Francis Anthony Mishak

May 18, 1936 - April 18, 2020

Clear Lake - Francis Anthony Mishak, 83, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the IOOF Home in Mason City, IA.

A Private Family Service will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 at Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N 4thSt, Clear Lake, IA.

Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Frank was born May 18, 1936, son of Lando and Agnes (Haus) Mishak of New Hampton, IA. Frank was a graduate of Algona High School. Frank married Marlys Yegge in Algona, IA on November 30, 1957, and from this union four children were born.

Frank was a lover of many things, especially his family and being outdoors. Grilling for family and friends was always something he looked forward to. Hunting and golfing were often hobbies he could be found doing. His last big hunting trip was last year to Canada for a bear hunting trip, where he was able to bring home a big black bear. Traveling with Marlys was also something he enjoyed doing.

Those left to cherish memories of Frank are his wife of 62 years, Marlys; children, Sherry Webb, of Dallas, TX, Craig (Chris) Mishak, of Ventura, IA, Jacki (Larry) VanGinkel, of Des Moines, IA; grandchildren, Blake, Brooke, Sawyer, Stefan, Christian, Erik, Zach, Nate, and Sam; great grandchildren, Eli, Zane, Nola, Rylie, Mason, Tiffany, and Eleanor; sibling, Karen (Brian) Bezonik, of Milwaukee, WI; as well as extended family and numerous friends.

Frank is preceded in death by his son, Blaine Mishak; his parents, Lando and Agnes; brothers, Wayne, Joe, and Lenny Mishak; sister, Mary Frese

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 North 4th Street, Clear Lake, 641-357-2193, colonialchapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Francis Mishak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News