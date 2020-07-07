Frances R. Goodnow
September 15, 1932 - July 1 ,2020
MASON CITY — Frances R. Goodnow, 87, of Mason city, passed away, Wednesday, July 1 ,2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
A private graveside will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 265th Street Hwy 122 West, Mason City, with Rev. Dan Gerrietts officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Good Shepherd and Mercy One Hospice of North Iowa.
The daughter of George and Ila (Telford) Sims, Frances was born on September 15, 1932 in Meservey, Iowa. She attended Mason City High School, graduating in 1952. She was united in marriage to Gerald Goodnow on June 20, 1952 and to this union three sons were born, Kirk, Gregory and Michael.
Frances worked for the Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center until her retirement in 1994.
Frances enjoyed crocheting and doing needlepoint projects for her family. She cherished spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Frances loved spending time outside and tending to her flower garden throughout the years.
Those grateful in sharing in her life include her children, Kirk (Dee Ann) Goodnow, Gregory (Deb) Goodnow and Michael (LuAnn) Goodnow; seven grandchildren, Christopher (Ashley) Goodnow, Heather (Scott) Hermanson, Chrissy (Richard) Collins, Jonathon (Joslyn) Goodnow, Sara (Mike) Chicos, Jenny Goodnow, Joseph (Alex) Goodnow and 14 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald.
Memorial Park Cemetery 11495 265th Street Hwy 122 West, Mason City. 641-424-2151.Colonialchapels.com
