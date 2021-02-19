Frances Mennenga
February 17, 1921 - February 13, 2021
Belmond, Iowa - Frances Mennenga, age 99, of Belmond, IA, died Saturday, February 13, 2021, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital-Clarion, IA, four days short of her 100th birthday. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 20, 2021, at the Belmond United Church of Christ Congregational at 1 PM. Pastor David Boogerd will be officiating. Burial will be in the Cedar Cemetery Fonda, IA. Public visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 1130 AM until 1 PM. Public Funeral services will be live streamed for those unable to attend on the Andrews Funeral Home Facebook page, just go to the page and Like it to view the funeral services. Those attending the visitation and/ or funeral service are encouraged to wear a mask. There will be some limitations on seating due to social distancing. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474.
Frances Marcella Herke, the daughter off Otto and Florence (Carlson) Herke was born February 17, 1921, in Fonda, IA. She was confirmed at the United Church of Christ in Fonda, IA. Frances attended Pocahontas Country Schools for 8 years and then attended Fonda High School from which she graduated.
Frances was united in marriage to Lyle White and they made their home in the Fonda area where Frances was employed as the school secretary for Fonda schools from 1956-July of 1965. Lyle had been in the plumbing profession during their years there. The couple eventually moved to Belmond where Lyle went to work for Kinseth Plumbing and did plumbing work for Winnebago Industries.
Frances went to work for Tomco Seed Company and then Acco Seed Companies in November 1965. She then was employed for Cargill, Inc. as Personnel Manager and Payroll Clerk until her retirement in May 1986.
Lyle preceded Frances in death on March 3, 1976. After several years of widowhood, Frances married Louis Mennenga on March 14, 1986 at the United Church of Christ in Belmond where they had met. The couple enjoyed over 27 years together. They shared many years of traveling and sharing time with one another's family. Travel destinations included many parts of the eastern U.S., Maine, Washington D.C., California, and Alaska.
Frances had a strong faith throughout her entire life commencing in Fonda at the UCC Church there and then after transferring her membership to the Belmond United Church. She loved to share her faith life with others and relished every opportunity she could to share stories about her family with others. She never had her own children but adopted the rest of her family members as if they were her own. All who knew her will remember her as a lady of strong beliefs, with a straight forward mannerism, yet a gentleness in her own character.
Frances and Louis had enjoyed a little gambling and excursions to the dog races. She always was up for the competition of card games such as 31, or the challenges of Jenga and Rumicube. Frances had a fondness for collecting elephants which most likely flourished from her memories of attending the circus as a child with her grandpa. She also collected tea cups and recipes. She was an excellent cook and baker and looked forward to getting together for family dinners and gathering over the years. She was a wonderful seamstress and had terrific handwriting. Frances always kept track of special occasion in people's lives and remembered them by sending cards and letters. Her memory was amazing and as recent as a week before her 100th Birthday she shared that she had had many great life chapters with both her husbands. Whitey and Louis.
Her survivors include many nieces and nephews and other extended family and friends. Some of the more immediate family includes a niece Carol Hussey, a great niece Kimberly Quirin, Storm Lake, IA, and great great nieces and nephews, Crystal Spray, Cedar Falls, Iowa, Caren Sievers, Nashville, TN, Connor Sievers, LeMars, Iowa, and Joshua Quirin, Des Moines, Iowa and Marcia Hoffard, Storm Lake, IA; along with other family members from both of Frances marriages including her step children from Louis, Sondra (Glen) Sellers and Lorinda (John) Hermann and step grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Lois Herke and Beulah Telfer, her grandparents John Herke and Sophia Carlson, her parents Otto and Florence Herke, her husband Lyle "Whitey" White in 1976 and Louis Mennenga in 2014; nephew Delbert Sievers; her great nephew Paul Sievers; and step son Dwight Mennenga.
Andrews Funeral Homes. 641-444-4474.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.