Frances Mennenga

Frances went to work for Tomco Seed Company and then Acco Seed Companies in November 1965. She then was employed for Cargill, Inc. as Personnel Manager and Payroll Clerk until her retirement in May 1986.

Lyle preceded Frances in death on March 3, 1976. After several years of widowhood, Frances married Louis Mennenga on March 14, 1986 at the United Church of Christ in Belmond where they had met. The couple enjoyed over 27 years together. They shared many years of traveling and sharing time with one another's family. Travel destinations included many parts of the eastern U.S., Maine, Washington D.C., California, and Alaska.

Frances had a strong faith throughout her entire life commencing in Fonda at the UCC Church there and then after transferring her membership to the Belmond United Church. She loved to share her faith life with others and relished every opportunity she could to share stories about her family with others. She never had her own children but adopted the rest of her family members as if they were her own. All who knew her will remember her as a lady of strong beliefs, with a straight forward mannerism, yet a gentleness in her own character.