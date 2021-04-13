Frances Margaret Morse

Many people were welcomed to their humble farm home. City cousins would come every summer to learn about the farm. Foreign students came at Thanksgiving. No one ever left hungry.

Beverly and Frances retired from farming in 1973 and moved to their house in Osage. Frances worked at Faith Lutheran Home for a few years when her father was a resident there. Beverly and Frances enjoyed playing cards and going to Texas for many winters. She was known for her rolls and pies. There was always a cup of coffee and a piece of pie ready for anyone who stopped to visit.

A lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, Frances was active in the United Methodist Women and various committees of the church. She was also an avid Democrat and participated in the caucuses in 2019 and voted in the 2020 election.

Frances had many hobbies. She made quilts for all her children and grandchildren, she knit dozens of slippers for friends and family, knit dozens of hats for the children at Ngong Road in Kenya, where she sponsored a child, and she collected stamps. In later years she began repurposing cards by crocheting around them. She was an avid letter writer and if you were on her birthday calendar, you were sure to get a card from her every year. She loved her children and grandchildren.