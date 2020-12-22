Frances M. Heuton

January 10, 1930 - December 14, 2020

Frances (Fran) Mae Heuton, age 90, of Osage died Monday, December 14, 2020, of natural causes. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones, and is now with Our Lord and Savior.

Per Frances's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Fran was born in Ross, Iowa on January 10, 1930 the daughter of Raymond and Fannie Kester. She was baptized and confirmed at the First Lutheran Church in Omaha, Nebraska by Reverend Lawrence Acker. She graduated in 1948 from Audabon High School, she then attended the California School of Beauty in Omaha.

Fran was united in marriage to the love of her life, Donald Roy Heuton of Carroll, on May 14, 1949. To this union four children were born, Ronald Royce, Julie Maxine, Terri Rae, and Gregory Lee. The couple moved to California from Iowa in 1951, and stopped in Green River, Wyoming for 15 years before continuing their journey to California. While living in Wyoming, she was employed as a secretary. In California and Arizona, she worked as a medical records librarian, and also a medical records director. She retired at the age of 70 in Payson, Arizona. The couple returned to Iowa to live in 2001.