Frances M. Berneman

A memorial mass will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St. S.E., Mason City with Rev. Fr. Josh Link as celebrant. The service will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page. A private family inurnment will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery near Wesley, Iowa.

Frances Marie Berneman, the daughter of Sylvester and Theresa (Matz) Decker, was born April 4, 1932 at Detroit Lakes, MN. At an early age she moved with her family to Clear Lake where she graduated from high school in 1950. Frances moved to Washington D.C. and began working for the FBI for a year before returning to Clear Lake and working at Clear Lake Bank and Trust. In 1974, Frances attended NIACC and received her LPN certificate. She worked at various nursing homes in the north Iowa area until her retirement. She enjoyed her family, crafts, playing cards and reading books by Louis L'Amour and cookbooks.