(1934-2020)
Frances I. Smith, 86 of Forest City, Iowa died July 26, 2020 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.
Private Family Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436.
A private family burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City.
Francis I. Smith was born July 1, 1934 in White Pigeon, Michigan the daughter of Howard P. and Donna M. (Maxam) Christner.
Fran worked a number of jobs over the course of her life. She found her greatest fulfillment as a teacher's aid for the Forest City Community School District. She helped countless at-risk and special needs children achieve academic and personal success until her retirement in 2015.
She was an avid sports fan, passionately following the Chicago Cubs, Denver Broncos, North Carolina Tar Heels, Florida Gators, Gonzaga Bulldogs and NASCAR auto racing.
She loved nature and the outdoors. She took great pleasure in watching the wide variety of birds that visited her backyard feeders, and vigilantly protected their seed from pillaging squirrels.
Fran is survived by her children, Mike (Linda) Smith of Forest City, Jody Smith of Fertile, Liz (Rob) Sagraves of Washington, DC and Jeff (Liz) Smith of Forest City; grandchildren, Megan (Phil) Porter, Dylan Johnston, Matt (Kayla) Smith and Caleb Barker; great-grandchildren, Isaac and Hayden Porter; sister, Joey (Skeet) Moyer of Three Rivers, Michigan and nephew, Jim (Deb) Moyer.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Buddy.
Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com.
