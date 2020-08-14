× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Frances E. Douglas

(1926-2020)

Frances Elaine (Whitmore) Douglas, 94, of Mason City, passed Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the I.O.O.F. Home in Mason City. She was born on February 9, 1926, in Geneva, Iowa, to Lloyd A. and Henrietta (Bodecker) Whitmore.

Frances was united in marriage to Robert Louis Douglas on October 20, 1945, in Fort Hood, Texas. She worked as a waitress and glass inspector at Libby-Owen Ford in Mason City, Iowa.

Frances was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ. She enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles and reading.

Frances is survived by her daughter Roberta (Marvin) Brandt of Ackley, son Duane (Linda) Douglas of Mason City, grandchildren Dorann (Alex) Norman of Frederick, Maryland, Derek (Lori) Richtsmeier of Grundy Center, Darren Douglas of Texas, Eric Douglas of Colorado, Christopher Douglas of Mason City, Shanna (Shane) Askildson of Mason City, sister Diana Sharpe of Waipahu, Hawaii, sister Betty (Keith) Walsh of Mason City, sister Rose Mary (Gil) Hermans of Mountlake Terrace, Washington, brother Terry (Bonnie) Whitmore of Olympia, Washington.

Frances is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Edward and Gerald, sisters Viola Price, Bonnie Lou Simmonds.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Burial will take place in the Hampton Cemetery.

