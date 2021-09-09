Frances ‘DeDe’ Engleman

DeDe enjoyed cooking, baking, and collecting cookbooks (at one time she had over 2,200!), which she read most cover to cover. She will be remembered for her potato salad, Christmas cookies (which she shared with many family members, neighbors and friends), cinnamon rolls, and various jello salads, always topped with Cool Whip.

She enjoyed her weekly visits to the beauty shop, doing word search and crossword puzzles, playing mahjong on the computer, and watching her soap opera ‘The Bold and the Beautiful.' In earlier years, she liked to do ceramics, and made many decorative items that have been passed down to her family. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family

DeDe is survived by two sons, Bruce (Glennys) Engleman of Cascade, Iowa and Paul Engleman of Phoenix, Arizona; two granddaughters, Brianne (Michael) Ewing of Clarion, Iowa and Bobbi (Brent) Burg of Town of Middleton, Wisconsin; great-grandsons Ethan and Miles Burg; brother Mike (Marge) Smith of Phoenix, Arizona, several nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob in 2018, brothers Bud Smith and Robert Smith, and sisters-in-law Betty Smith and Virginia Smith.