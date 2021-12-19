Frances Ann (Lechelt) Lawhorn

October 12, 1927-December 13, 2021

Frances Ann (Lechelt) Lawhorn, died peacefully on Monday, December 13, 2021.

Memorial Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Northwood United Methodist Church, 1000 1st Ave N, Northwood, IA 50459 with Rev. Rob Lamphere officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459.

Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service.

She was born October 12, 1927 to Reinhold (Bill) and Viola (Schaper) Lechelt. Most of her childhood years were spent growing up in Britt, Iowa graduating from Britt High School. On September 12, 1947 she was united in marriage to Wayne Lawhorn and they resided in Garner helping out on the Lawhorn family farm until moving to Northwood in 1961. Fran served as the City Clerk of Northwood for 24 years. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Northwood. Her church was a very important part of her life. She sang in the church choir and was a member of Seekers Bible Study. She was also a member of the Sorosis study club in Northwood. Her life was centered around her family and her three daughters, Linda, Julie and Joan & their families.

We shall miss her loving spirit, strength, and kind heart she brought to all who were lucky enough to be a part of her life. She will be remembered for her selfless giving to others and the nurture and love she gave to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The world was certainly blessed for having her in it.

She is survived by her three daughters, Linda (Chuck) Myhre of Indianola, Julie Hauge of Ronan, MT and Joan (David) Peterson of Northwood. Grandchildren, Kimberly Myhre, Megan (Brian) Burke, Darcy (John) Corley, Luke (Marisa) Hauge, Amanda Peterson, Micah ((Heather) Peterson, Nathan (Katie) Peterson, and Dalton Peterson. 13 great grandchildren Gabe, Amelia, and Ashton Burke, Trevor Corley, Emilie (Corbin) Corley-Davis, Mckenna Corley, Nicole, Gabriel, Samuel, Rylee and Henry Hauge, Alyssa Peterson & Marie Peterson. Her brother, Dr. Ronald (Nancy) Lechelt of Missoula, MT.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Wayne, son in law Dennis Hauge, her parents, siblings, Merrill (Ginny) Lechelt, Joanne (George) Kesler. Father and Mother in-law Clarence & Ruby (Morse) Lawhorn. Two sister & brother in laws Gladys (Roy) Malone, Evelyn (Steve) Pollock.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave S. Northwood, Iowa 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com