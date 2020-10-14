Floyd Edgington, Jr.

September 2, 1927 - October 8, 2020

Sheffield - Junior Edgington, 93, of Sheffield, died Thursday, October 8, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City. Graveside Service with Military Honors, by Harlow Ray Massee Post 217 American Legion, will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 17, at Hillside Cemetery, Sheffield. A procession will leave Retz Funeral Home, Sheffield at 2:00 p.m. and travel by Junior's farms before arriving at the cemetery.

It is requested that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced at the cemetery for the safety of all who attend.

Floyd P. Edgington, Jr. was born September 2, 1927 in Franklin County a son of Floyd and Mildred (Best) Edgington Sr. He attended country school for a time. Then lived for a couple years with the family in California, returning to Sheffield in 1939. Junior graduated from Sheffield High School. He loved playing baseball and basketball.

Junior entered the US Army and served in the Pacific Theater before returning home to farm with his dad.