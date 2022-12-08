MASON CITY-Floyd David Easley, 72, of Mason City, IA passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave, with the Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Mason City Veterans Association. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time.