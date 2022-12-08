 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Floyd David Easley

  • 0
Floyd David Easley

December 5, 2022

MASON CITY-Floyd David Easley, 72, of Mason City, IA passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave, with the Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Mason City Veterans Association. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Young designers thrive in Senegalese capital during Dakar fashion week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News