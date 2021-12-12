Floyd Arnold Petersburg

November 10, 1924-December 9, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Floyd Arnold Petersburg, age 97, died Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Country Meadow Place Assisted Living in Mason City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 13, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church, 302 E. 4th St., Hanlontown, with Rev. Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating. Floyd's family suggests and prefer that masks be worn at the church. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City, with military honors provided by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service at the church in Hanlontown.

Memorials may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church or International Messengers in Clear Lake.

Floyd was born November 10, 1924, the son of Edwin and Mabel (Suby) Petersburg on the family farm near Joice, IA. He attended country school and was baptized and confirmed at Beaver Creek Lutheran Church. He graduated from Joice High School in 1942. He entered the U.S. Navy and served for two years during WWII. After the war, he returned to Iowa to farm with his father.

Floyd was joined in marriage with Marian Maxine Roark at First Baptist Church in Mason City on March 22, 1952, during a classic spring blizzard. He and Marian were devoted members of various Lutheran Churches including Beaver Creek Lutheran Church in rural Joice, Galilean Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, and currently, Grace Lutheran Church in Hanlontown. Floyd had a beautiful tenor voice and enjoyed singing in church and at special events. He built a successful family farm near Hanlontown and loved working outdoors.

After retiring from farming in 1998, Floyd and Marian moved to Clear Lake. During retirement, he enjoyed golfing, spending winters in Texas, and most of all, spending time with (and teasing) their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Floyd is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marian; children, Fred (Paula) Petersburg of Galena, IL, Brad (Lauri) Petersburg of Hanover, IL, Kevin (Tannis) Petersburg of Ankeny, IA, Sharon (John) Richardson of Coon Rapids, IA; daughter-in-law, Michele (Dan) Petersburg-Versteeg of Fertile, IA; ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, David; parents, Edwin & Mabel Petersburg; father and mother-in-law, Guy & Helen Roark; and siblings Donald (Eunice) Petersburg, Muriel (Oswald) Rognes, James (LaVone) Petersburg, and Marlin (Shirley) Petersburg.

