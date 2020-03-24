Floris L. (Calkins) Yezek
July 13, 1930 - March 15, 2020
Manly - Floris L. (Calkins) Yezek, 89 of Manly passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Lutheran Retirement Nursing Home in Northwood, IA.
A funeral service will be held at a future date at Bethel United Methodist Church with Rev. Cory Allard officiating. She will be buried in Manly Cemetery with her husband, Vern.
Floris L. Calkins was born on July 13, 1930, to Ray Lewis and Mabel Joan (Martinie) Calkins in Manly, IA. She graduated from the Manly High School and enjoyed attending her annual class and alumni reunions. She married the love of her life, Vern “Buster” Yezek on July 27, 1948, and to this union two children were born, David and Kathy. She resided in the town of Manly all her life until she moved to the Northwood Pines Assisted Living in 2016. She was a lifelong member of the Bethel United Methodist Church in Manly where she was baptized and confirmed.
Floris started working at the Manly State Bank in 1964 and after 31 years took retirement. She served many years as a board member and financial manager of the Manly Retirement Apartments. She was an officer in the Mason City Bowling Association for several years and inducted into the Mason City Bowling Association Hall of Fame. She was a loyal member of the Entre Nous Circle of the Bethel United Methodist Church. After retiring, she became a volunteer at Mercy Medical Center and had much pleasure in helping others.
After her retirement Floris learned how to play Bridge and enjoyed playing in three different card clubs. During her lifetime, she enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards and spending time with her family. One of her greatest joys was watching her grandchildren grow up and attend their school and sporting events, as well as 4-H activities.
She is survived by her son, David (Janet) Yezek, of Glenwood, IA. and daughter, Kathy (Dennis) Meyer, of Northwood, IA.; grandchildren, Brent (Stacey) Yezek, of Austin, TX., Amy Young, of Glenwood, IA., Sara (Nick Woodward) Yezek, of Gretna, NE, Ryan (Kari) Meyer, of St. Ansgar, IA., Travis Meyer, of Kensett, IA., and Kristen (Casey) Meyer, of Urbandale, IA.; Ten great-grandchildren, Kyler, Kason, and Kelyn Meyer, Collyn and Addison Meyer, Max, Maisy, Sawyer and Georgia Shelton, and Seger Yezek; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Bernadette and Vernon Smith of Hemet, CA; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Floris is preceded in death by her husband, Vern “Buster”, her parents, Ray and Mabel Calkins; a brother, Dr. Richard Calkins and wife Lorraine; a sister, Marlene Lembcke; father and mother-in-law, Emil and Clara Yezek; sisters-in law and brothers-in-law, Grace (Keith) Trebil, Mary Jane (Russ) Barclay, Kenneth (Arvilla) Yezek and a great-granddaughter, Kadyn Halverson.
Bride Colonial Chapel. 110 East Spring Street, Manly, IA 50456. (641) 454-2242. ColonialChapels.com.
