Floris L. (Calkins) Yezek

July 13, 1930 - March 15, 2020

Manly - Floris L. (Calkins) Yezek, 89 of Manly passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Lutheran Retirement Nursing Home in Northwood, IA.

A funeral service will be held at a future date at Bethel United Methodist Church with Rev. Cory Allard officiating. She will be buried in Manly Cemetery with her husband, Vern.

Floris L. Calkins was born on July 13, 1930, to Ray Lewis and Mabel Joan (Martinie) Calkins in Manly, IA. She graduated from the Manly High School and enjoyed attending her annual class and alumni reunions. She married the love of her life, Vern “Buster” Yezek on July 27, 1948, and to this union two children were born, David and Kathy. She resided in the town of Manly all her life until she moved to the Northwood Pines Assisted Living in 2016. She was a lifelong member of the Bethel United Methodist Church in Manly where she was baptized and confirmed.