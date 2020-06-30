× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Florence M. Vieker

(1937-2020)

Florence M. Vieker, 82, of Allison, Iowa, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her home in rural Allison, surrounded by her family.

Florence was born on December 12, 1937, in Dumont, Iowa, and raised on the family farm by her parents Ed H. and Clara (Paplow) DeBower.

She was united in marriage to Kenneth Lee Stirling on December 12, 1958, at St. John's – Vilmar; he preceded her in death on September 9, 1994. Florence then married Robert Vieker on November 27, 1999, at their home in rural Allison.

Florence was an active member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church – Vilmar, being the church secretary for fifty years, and playing piano and organ for Sunday mornings, weddings, as well as funerals. Her love for music never ended as she shared her talents to many through both her playing and her teaching throughout the years.