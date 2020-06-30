Florence M. Vieker
(1937-2020)
Florence M. Vieker, 82, of Allison, Iowa, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her home in rural Allison, surrounded by her family.
Florence was born on December 12, 1937, in Dumont, Iowa, and raised on the family farm by her parents Ed H. and Clara (Paplow) DeBower.
She was united in marriage to Kenneth Lee Stirling on December 12, 1958, at St. John's – Vilmar; he preceded her in death on September 9, 1994. Florence then married Robert Vieker on November 27, 1999, at their home in rural Allison.
Florence was an active member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church – Vilmar, being the church secretary for fifty years, and playing piano and organ for Sunday mornings, weddings, as well as funerals. Her love for music never ended as she shared her talents to many through both her playing and her teaching throughout the years.
Florence is survived by her husband Robert Vieker of Allison, daughter LaVona (Brian) Engelhardt of Allison, daughter Marilyn “Mert” Stirling of Waterloo, granddaughter Shauna (Raymond) Hansen of Owatonna, Minnesota, granddaughter Tara Stirling of Waterloo, granddaughter Shannon Hansen of Cedar Falls, granddaughter Shayna Engelhardt of Allison, granddaughter Riley Engelhardt of Allison, grandson Lucas Engelhardt of Allison, great-granddaughter Annabelle Stirling of Waterloo, along with numerous extended relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ed and Clara DeBower, first husband Kenneth Stirling, son-in-law Craig Jacobs and granddaughter Sharron Hansen.
Memorial contributions may be given to Florence's family for future disbursement to local charities and organizations.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church – Vilmar, rural Greene. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Allison. Burial will take place at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery – Vilmar.
www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com, 319-267-2507.
