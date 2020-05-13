Florence M. Russell
0 comments

Florence M. Russell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Florence M. Russell

Florence M. Russell

March 24, 1929 - May 11, 2020

CLEAR LAKE – Florence Mae Russell, 91, of Clear Lake, went to be with the Lord Monday, May 11, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City or Central Gardens in Clear Lake.

Florence was born March 24, 1929, the daughter of Edward and Edith (Sittig) Klute in Niles, MI. A graduate of Niles High School, she attended and graduated from Valparaiso University in Indiana with a teacher's certificate.

Florence moved to Iowa and taught grade school in Superior, IA, where she met the love of her life, Daren Russell, at a basketball game at Arnold's Park. They were married on June 3, 1951. Florence worked beside her husband at Max I Walkers in Council Bluffs before moving to Clear Lake and bought the Cottage Cleaners in 1970; which they owned and operated until they retired in 1984.

Florence enjoyed camping, traveling, sewing, cross-stitching, embroidery and spending time with her family. As a teacher, she insisted that her students, children and grandchildren read, and was always giving books as gifts. She was called the card lady and enjoyed sending cards to everyone. She also liked embroidering quilts with her daughters and donating them to the Caring Pregnancy Center, MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family members and several friends. She also was an avid angel collector.

Florence is survived by her children, Pamela (David) Grill, Steve Russell and Susan (Gary) Swartwood; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Bea Matchus; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daren in 2005; grandson, Sgt. William Barnett; great-granddaughters, Morgan and Lilly; and two brothers, Martin and Karl.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Florence Russell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News