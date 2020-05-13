× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Florence M. Russell

March 24, 1929 - May 11, 2020

CLEAR LAKE – Florence Mae Russell, 91, of Clear Lake, went to be with the Lord Monday, May 11, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City or Central Gardens in Clear Lake.

Florence was born March 24, 1929, the daughter of Edward and Edith (Sittig) Klute in Niles, MI. A graduate of Niles High School, she attended and graduated from Valparaiso University in Indiana with a teacher's certificate.

Florence moved to Iowa and taught grade school in Superior, IA, where she met the love of her life, Daren Russell, at a basketball game at Arnold's Park. They were married on June 3, 1951. Florence worked beside her husband at Max I Walkers in Council Bluffs before moving to Clear Lake and bought the Cottage Cleaners in 1970; which they owned and operated until they retired in 1984.