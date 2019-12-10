Florence Helen (Fountas) Larson
January 6, 1932 - December 7, 2019
Clear Lake - Florence Helen (Fountas) Larson, 87, of Clear Lake, Iowa passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, December 10 at 10:30am at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N 4th St. Clear Lake with visitation 1 hour before. Lunch will follow after cemetery interment.
Flo was born on January 6th, 1932 in Mason City, Iowa to John and Cynthia Fountas. She was proud of her Greek heritage and loved sharing a bit of Greek culture with friends and family through her delicious cooking. On December 18, 1948 she married Robert C. Larson, Sr. and the couple settled in Clear Lake. She was a loving wife and a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. Flo loved children and she could create fun with the most basic supplies, such as a button and twisted piece of string. She loved playing cards, marbles and other games, and never cheated (unless her opponent wasn't paying attention). Flo enjoyed crafting, gardening and the company of her family, friends, pets and a large number of birds and squirrels that frequented her backyard feeders. She had a deep appreciation of nature and enjoyed life's simple pleasures.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Bonnie Larson of Pharr, TX; Robert Jr. and Mickie Larson of Clear Lake; Bill and Kim Larson of Clear Lake; and Brian and Susan Larson of Ames; nine grandchildren: Shannon, Brandi, Chris and Kenda; Matt and Ginnie; Grant; Courtney and Shelby, seventeen great-grandchildren; two siblings, Stella Rodemeyer, of McAllen, TX and Tom (Bev) Fountas of Racine, WI; bothers/sisters-in-law Darlene Fountas, of Newton; Joyce Fountas, of Mason City, Jim Hennigar of Fort Madison; Max and Carol Larson of West Des Moines; Jan and Don Chartier of Des Moines; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sr.; parents, John and Cynthia Fountas; father- and mother-in-law, Alvin and Parney Larson; sister, Mona Hennigar; brothers George, Jim, Nick and Stan; brothers/sisters-in-law, Dalton Rodemeyer, Barb Fountas, Geraldine Fountas, Kelli Fountas, and Russell Larson.
Please direct memorials to Hospice of North Iowa or to the family in care of Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N 4th Street, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. (641)357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.