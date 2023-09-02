Florence C. Dewey

CLEAR LAKE - Florence C. Dewey, 94 of Clear Lake passed away peacefully Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Good Shepherd Health Care Center in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 8, 2023 at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church 722 N Adams Ave, Mason City, IA.

She will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, IA.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com