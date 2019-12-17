Florence Arlene Barber
December 11, 1924 - December 14, 2019
Clear Lake – Florence Arlene Barber, 95, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, December 14, 2019, at her home.
Per Arlene's wishes, her body has been cremated, and an inurnment will be held at Clear Lake Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Arlene's family.
Arlene was born December 11, 1924, the daughter of Harvey and Blanche (Sission) Wood in Mason City. She married Dr. Sterling Barber on March 7, 1948, in Clear Lake. He preceded her in death in 1971.
Arlene graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1943. She worked most of her career as a bookkeeper for her husband's veterinary clinic.
Arlene was a member of the Clear Lake United Methodist Church and the First Presbyterian Church in Mason City. She enjoyed golfing, playing bridge and traveling with her family to horse shows and on many vacations.
Arlene is survived by three children, Cynthia Jean (Bob) Hanse of Fort Dodge, Lawrence James Barber of Waterloo and Brian Wood Barber of Clear Lake; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Pauline Rumeliote of Mason City and Barbara Davis of Coeur d'Alene, ID.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a sister, Katherine Laskowski; and brothers, Dale Wood and Walter “Wayne”.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
