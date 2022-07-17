 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fern Urbatsch

Fern Urbatsch

November 20, 1948-July 15, 2022

Fern Urbatsch, 97, passed away with family by her side on July 15, 2022, at Thorne Crest Senior Living in Albert Lea, MN.

The memorial service for Fern will be held at 11AM on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Albert Lea United Methodist Church. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church from 10AM until the time of service. Inurnment will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BonnerupFuneralService.com

