February 25, 2023

FERTILE-Fern E. Midtgaard, 97, of rural Fertile, died Saturday, February 25, 2023 MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Fertile Lutheran Church with Pastor Mary Findlay officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. on Friday at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, IA.

Burial will be held in Elim Lutheran Cemetery in rural, Fertile.

In lieu, of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of North Iowa, Fertile Lutheran Church, or the Donor’s Choice.