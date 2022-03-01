Fern Carol Chandler

March 27, 1933-February 13, 2022

Fern Carol Chandler, 88, of Columbus, passed away at 9:18 p.m. Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana Inpatient Facility.

Fern was born March 27, 1933, in Winnebago County, Iowa, the daughter of Carl J. and Stella A. Helgeland Moen. On September 1, 1957, she married Donald F. Chandler.

Mrs. Chandler worked as a secretary for Driftwood Builders before her retirement. In her earlier years, she worked at the Dunlap company and also she worked for Union Starch & Refinancing Company Incorporated.

Survivors include her son, Kenny (Debbie) Chandler of Columbus; Grandchildren, Derek Chandler, Shane Chandler, Randy (Kimberly) Barr, Jr., Nicole (William) Kinman; great-grandchildren, Blake Chandler, Briana Chandler, Lynn Lainey, Saulomon Chandler; brother, Kenton C. (Marge) Moen of Minnesota; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; brothers, Bruce Moen, Gene Moen and Joyce (Jan) Moen.

The funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. Monday at Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home on Washington Street with Pastor Thomas Clark officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. A live stream of the funeral service may be viewed at 12:00 p.m. Monday at barkesweaverglick.com.

Burial will be at Garland Brook Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Fern Chandler (checks payable to Kenny Chandler).

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with Mrs. Chandler's family and a video tribute may be viewed at barkesweaverglick.com.