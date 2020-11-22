Fannie Foss

May 17, 1934-November 16, 2020

SHEFFIELD-Fannie M. Foss, 86, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, in Mason City with her daughters by her side. Graveside Services will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield at a later date.

Fannie was born May 17, 1934, in Iowa Falls, Iowa to George and Grace (Raemeyer) Folkerts. In 1950 her family moved to Texas where she graduated High School and attended 3 years of Bible College. In 1956 the entire family moved back to Iowa Falls, and Fannie married Carl Hulsing, Jr. in Sheffield.

They lived on a farm south of Mason City where they were blessed with 3 daughters, Carla, Renee and Rhonda.

Besides farming, Fannie worked for Libby Owens, Axpi, Liquid Grow, Sukup Manufacturing and drove bus for Mason City Transit. In 1976 Fannie married Donald Foss of Meservey, Iowa.

She will be remembered as a hard working lady that enjoyed being outside and getting her hands dirty while working in her garden and flower beds.