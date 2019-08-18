March 13, 1929-July 25, 2019
MASON CITY --- Fanchon Heetland Wilson, 90, of Mason City, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, July 25th at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City, Iowa.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24th, at the First Presbyterian Church, 100 Pierce Avenue, Mason City, with Pastor Paul Collier officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends one hour before the service in the friendship room.
Fanchon Wilhelmina and her twin sister, Faustine Edith, were born on March 13, 1929 in Blue Earth, Minnesota, to George and Eleanor (Gabel) Heetland. The family moved to Lakota where she attended Lakota Community School and graduated in 1946. She then attended Iowa State College for one year before transferring to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Des Moines, Iowa, graduating in 1951.
On June 24, 1951, Fanchon married John Robert Wilson at Central Presbyterian Church in Des Moines, Iowa. They were blessed with five children: John Robert, Rodney James, who passed away at 10 days old of Spinal Meningitis; Anne Melinda, David Jamison and Susan Melissa Wilson.
During her nursing career, Fanchon worked at St. Lukes Hospital in Davenport, Iowa, and Mount Sinai and St. Louis Park Methodist Hospitals in Minneapolis. She moved to Mason City in 1970, where she worked as staff nurse at Mercy Hospital for many years, working up to Director of nursing on the Orthopedic unit at Mercy Hospital before retiring in 1994.
Fanchon volunteered with many organizations including: Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Meredith Willson's boyhood home (where she wallpapered many rooms), a Docent at the Stockman House, the MacNeider Museum of Art, PFLAG/One Iowa North, Hospice, K.C.M.R, Community Kitchen, Meals on Wheels and was a Reading Buddy at Hoover and Harding Elementary Schools. Fanchon enjoyed watching spectator sports, singing solos with the Municipal Band, performing in the choruses of the MCCT musical productions of the Music Man, Sound of Music and Camelot, and was an avid reader.
An active member of First Presbyterian Church in Mason City, Iowa, Fanchon sang many solos and was a choir member for 39 years. She was a Deacon and served many committees over the years.
Fanchon is survived by John and Lali Wilson, of Newtown, Pennsylvania; Anne and Ron Eldridge of Huntington Beach, California; David and Barb Wilson and Susan and Darrell Housden, both of Phoenix, Arizona; nine grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and many adoring nieces and nephews. Fanchon was extremely proud of and dearly loved her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Heetland, sisters Arlis Elaine Akre and Faustine Edith Nelson, brother, Rodney Heetland and son, Rodney James Wilson.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of North Iowa, the First Presbyterian Church or Good Shepherd's Music and Activities Departments.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
