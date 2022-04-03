Faith Carolyn McCuskey

Faith was born in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Maevis and John Hoium on September 7, 1935. She also spent time growing up in California and Mason City, Iowa. Faith attended Iowa State Teachers College and was a teacher for 35 years. Most of that time was spent teaching in Rock Falls, Iowa as part of the Nora Springs-Rock Falls Community School District (now Central Springs Schools). Teaching brought her great joy and she often told wonderful stories about her many students and time as a teacher. She met her husband Jon McCuskey at Iowa State Teachers College. They built their life in Mason City and raised 3 children there. Faith moved to Florida after retiring from teaching and spent the next 18 years combing the beaches, and enjoying the sun. She could never quite give up the teaching and often substituted in her neighborhood school. She moved to Mankato, MN in 2010 to be closer to grandchildren. Faith loved attending sporting events and bragging about her grandkids. Most of all, Faith loved to laugh and maintained her sense of humor to the end.