Evelyn Secora

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Schluter-Balik Funeral Home Chekal Chapel, 201 Main Street in Fort Atkinson, IA and also after 10:00 a.m. at the church on Tuesday morning. There will be a rosary at 4:00 p.m. and a scripture service at 7:00 p.m. on Monday. The Schluter-Balik Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Evelyn Caroline Secora was born on January 29, 1923, the daughter of Louis and Sophia (Kapell) Zweibahmer in Ossian, Iowa. Evelyn graduated from St. Francis deSales Catholic School in 1941. She worked in Minneapolis, Minnesota for a short time. Evelyn married Bernell F. Secora on February 11, 1946 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Calmar. Together they raised their three sons in Fort Atkinson, where Evelyn was a busy mother. Evelyn worked at the Fort Atkinson Public Library for twenty-five years and worked at St. John's Catholic Church as God's housekeeper. Evelyn enjoyed crafts of all kinds, gardening and flowers. Above all, Evelyn especially loved and enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, the Ladies Guild, ACCW, and served as a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts.