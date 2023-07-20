Evelyn Margaret Crone

October 21, 1920-July 8, 2023

CLEAR LAKE - Evelyn Margaret Crone, 102, died Saturday July 8, 2023, at Oakwood Care Center, Clear Lake.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 14, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1001 Ninth Avenue South, Clear Lake, with Rev. Josh Link officiating.

A visitation will be held 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 First Ave. North, Clear Lake. Burial will be held at Bingham Township Cemetery, Woden, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Clear Lake or St. Croix Hospice in Evelyn's memory.

Evelyn was born to John and Sophie (Orthel) Colter on October 21, 1920, on a farm north of Britt, Iowa. When Evelyn was six years old, the family moved to Britt, where she grew up and graduated from Britt High School in 1938; and attended Britt Junior College. She taught two years in a rural school in Hancock County. She worked as a dental assistant and was employed by Central States Electrical Co. in Britt for nine years.

Evelyn met her husband, Wilbur, at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. They were married on November 29, 1952, at St. Patrick's Church in Britt. They farmed for 30 years in the Woden area, where they raised their family and enjoyed their friends and card clubs. When in Woden she was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, guild, and Women's Club. In 1982, Wilbur and Evelyn retired and moved to Clear Lake, where they enjoyed their home on the lake. Wilbur and Evelyn spent several winters in Texas and enjoyed going to county fairs.

Evelyn enjoyed friends, coffee, card clubs, her home and flower gardens, along with keeping up with current events. A special happiness was her grandchildren.

Survivors include her three children John Crone, Granger, Iowa; Jenele Grassle, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Joanne (Chris) May, St. Louis, Missouri; grandchildren Lucy, Jack and Sophia May and Will Grassle; along with several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Wilbur in 2006, sister & brother-in-law Catherine and George Nobles, and two infant grandchildren Christopher Grassle and Nora May.

