Evelyn was born to John and Sophie (Orthel) Colter on October 21, 1920 on a farm north of Britt, Iowa. When Evelyn was six years old the family moved to Britt, where she grew up and graduated from Britt High School in 1938; and attended Britt Junior College. She taught two years in a rural school in Hancock County. She worked as a dental assistant and was employed by Central States Electrical Co. in Britt for nine years. Evelyn met her husband, Wilbur, at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. They were married on November 29, 1952 at St. Patrick's Church in Britt. They farmed for 30 years in the Woden area, where they raised their family and enjoyed their friends and card clubs. When in Woden she was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, guild, and Women's Club. In 1982, Wilbur and Evelyn retired and moved to Clear Lake, where they enjoyed their home on the lake. Wilbur and Evelyn spent several winters in Texas and enjoyed going to county fairs.