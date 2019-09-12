{{featured_button_text}}
Evelyn June Noble

Evelyn June Noble

June 19, 1927 - September 14, 2019

MASON CITY - Evelyn June Noble, 92, died on Monday September 9, 2019 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City, IA.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:30am Saturday (September 14, 2019) at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will take place on Friday (September 13, 2019) from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the funeral home chapel.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Evelyn was born on June 19, 1927 in Floyd County from the love of Roy and Helen (Miller) Marson. She attended Charles City High School. Evelyn married Gordon Noble on May 23, 1947 in Albert Lea, MN. She worked various cleaning jobs and was a homemaker. Evelyn was also an active member in in the Salvation Army Church, the River City Tri CB Club, Salvation Army Women's Ministries, the Eagles.

In Evelyn's spare time she enjoyed crocheting, knitting, reading, camping, helping with vacation Bible School. Evelyn loved her family very much and was a social butterfly.

Evelyn is survived by Grandchildren: John Brass and Tracy (Bob) Hoveland; Great-grandchildren: Jessica Brass, Ashley Brass, Nathan Brass, Geoffrey Brass, Jordan (Samantha) Hoveland, Emily Hoveland, Michael Hoveland; Great-great-grandchildren: Destiny Krull, Hunter Krull, Gunner Krull, Elijah Jones, Zoey Jones, Aubrey Hoveland, Kahrsen Hoveland, and Ruger Hoveland; Sister-in-law: Charlene Marson.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents: Roy and Helen (Miller) Marson; husband: Gordon Noble, daughter: Linda (Denny) Warden; Sister: Alice Funte; Brothers: Lyle Marson and Don Marson.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, IA. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments