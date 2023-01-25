 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evelyn Gore

  • 0
Evelyn Gore

April 3, 1929-January 17, 2023

Evelyn (Evie) LaVaune Mellum Gore, died Jan. 17, 2023, in Mason City, Iowa. Services will be held January 28, 2023, at First Lutheran Church of Glenville, MN, at 10am.

Evelyn is survived by two sons, Matthew Dean (Jill) Gore, John Joseph (Pam) Gore, and seven grandchildren: Andrew (Andrea) Gore, Mitchell (Sara) Gore, Kyle Epsteen (Cassidy Depoy), Jake Epsteen (Mandy Frey), Samuel (Stacey) Gore, Luke (Rachel) Gore, and Karin (Gabriele) De Angelis, thirteen great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Claude, parents, four brothers and four sisters: Walter, Lloyd, Lawrence, Elmer, Magel, Beulah, Edna, and Ruth.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: First canned beer goes on sale

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News