Evelyn Gore

April 3, 1929-January 17, 2023

Evelyn (Evie) LaVaune Mellum Gore, died Jan. 17, 2023, in Mason City, Iowa. Services will be held January 28, 2023, at First Lutheran Church of Glenville, MN, at 10am.

Evelyn is survived by two sons, Matthew Dean (Jill) Gore, John Joseph (Pam) Gore, and seven grandchildren: Andrew (Andrea) Gore, Mitchell (Sara) Gore, Kyle Epsteen (Cassidy Depoy), Jake Epsteen (Mandy Frey), Samuel (Stacey) Gore, Luke (Rachel) Gore, and Karin (Gabriele) De Angelis, thirteen great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Claude, parents, four brothers and four sisters: Walter, Lloyd, Lawrence, Elmer, Magel, Beulah, Edna, and Ruth.