Evans Olmsted

May 23, 1944-September 28, 2022

LAKE MILLS-Evans Olmsted, 78, of Lake Mills, IA, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Lake Mills Care Center.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Evans was born May 23, 1944 at Park Hospital in Mason City, IA, the son of Glenn and Julia (Nodtvedt) Olmsted.

He was baptized, confirmed, and was a long-time member of Bethany Lutheran Church, Kensett, IA. He graduated from Northwood Kensett High School in 1963. He was employed by Queen Stove Works in Albert Lea, MN, Clear Lake Bakery in Clear Lake, IA, and Larson Manufacturing Company in Lake Mills, IA.

Evans is survived by his brothers, Douglas (Jean) Olmsted of Las Vegas, NV, Travis (Marilyn) Olmsted of Las Vegas, NV; and sister Helen (Tom) Neibauer of Mason City, IA.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Julia Olmsted; brothers, Dennis Olmsted, and Ferris Olmsted; and his fiancée, Susan Perry.

The family would like to thank everyone at the Lake Mills Care Center for their wonderful care of our dear brother, Evans.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685