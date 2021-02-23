Evan Douglas Harrenstein

August 17, 2013-February 19, 2021

Evan Douglas Harrenstein, 7, of North Mankato, was ushered from this life to the next by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 19th, 2021. Evan died at home surrounded by his family from complications of Leigh syndrome. Those who met Evan came to know a brave little warrior who shared joy, sweetness, and strength beyond measure.

Evan most enjoyed being held by his Mother, hearing his Father's voice, receiving their bear hugs, and having his hair ruffled. He cherished time with his best friend and big sister Nora who loved taking Evan for wagon and stroller rides. Evan was a caring big brother to his younger siblings, John and Hattie, who loved crawling over and playing with him on his big floor pillow.

He is survived by his parents, John and Angelyn Harrenstein; sisters Nora and Hattie; and a brother John of North Mankato. He is also survived by Grandparents Douglas and Dorothy Harrenstein of Clear Lake, Iowa; Mark Gargano and Tammy Ireland of Fort Dodge, Iowa; Great Grandfather LeRoy Husske; many Uncles, Aunts, Cousins, and friends.