MASON CITY-Eva Loranie Fosen Foster Johnson of Kanawha/Mason City passed away January 18, 2022. Visitation is Friday, January 21st at 4:30-6:30 at the Kanawha Ewing Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at the Kanawha Lutheran Church on Saturday, January 22nd at 10:30 AM with meal following. The family requests masks to be worn for family health reasons.