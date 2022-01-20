Eva Loranie Fosen Foster Johnson
June 29, 1926-January 18, 2022
MASON CITY-Eva Loranie Fosen Foster Johnson of Kanawha/Mason City passed away January 18, 2022. Visitation is Friday, January 21st at 4:30-6:30 at the Kanawha Ewing Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at the Kanawha Lutheran Church on Saturday, January 22nd at 10:30 AM with meal following. The family requests masks to be worn for family health reasons.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street, Kanawha, Iowa, 50447, 641-762-3211