URBANDALE-(Eva) Dianne Clute, 79, of Urbandale, IA passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. Pastor Carol Kress from First United Methodist Church will be officiating. A private family burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.