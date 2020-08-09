(1925-2020)
Eunice Schoepf, 95, of Sheffield, breathed her last on earth and her first in the presence of her Savior on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She resided at Deerfield Place and the Sheffield Care Center for the last five years.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 10, at Hillside Cemetery, Sheffield. Family will be available for greeting an hour before the service. In case of inclement weather, the service will be at First Grace Baptist Church in Sheffield. Instead of flowers, memorials may be made to First Grace Baptist Church or the Gideons.
Eunice Florraine Boehlje was born on a farm northwest of Sheffield, to Henry and Lena (Koester) Boehlje on June 29, 1925. Eunice met Warren Schoepf at the Radio Chapel in Mason City, IA. They were married on November 25, 1949, at the same home of Eunice's birth.
Eunice graduated from the Sheffield High School in 1942. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Iowa State Teachers College in 1946. Before her marriage to Warren she taught business skills at Northwood High School for three years.
Eunice was a lifelong member of First Grace Baptist Church where she served in various roles, especially as church pianist. She belonged to the Philharmonic Music and Senior Citizens Clubs. Her vocal abilities blessed many through live performances, recordings and radio.
Family members who preceded Eunice in death include her husband, her parents, and her sister and husband, Irma and Wendell Schaefer.
Those family who carry on her legacy on earth are her children, Daniel (Lea) Schoepf, Muscatine, IA, Suzanne (Dan) Theobald, Newport, MN, Steven (Linda) Schoepf, Plymouth, MN; eleven grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family can be reached through Dan Schoepf, 1899 Peck St, Muscatine, IA 52761.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.