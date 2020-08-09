× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1925-2020)

Eunice Schoepf, 95, of Sheffield, breathed her last on earth and her first in the presence of her Savior on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She resided at Deerfield Place and the Sheffield Care Center for the last five years.

A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 10, at Hillside Cemetery, Sheffield. Family will be available for greeting an hour before the service. In case of inclement weather, the service will be at First Grace Baptist Church in Sheffield. Instead of flowers, memorials may be made to First Grace Baptist Church or the Gideons.

Eunice Florraine Boehlje was born on a farm northwest of Sheffield, to Henry and Lena (Koester) Boehlje on June 29, 1925. Eunice met Warren Schoepf at the Radio Chapel in Mason City, IA. They were married on November 25, 1949, at the same home of Eunice's birth.

Eunice graduated from the Sheffield High School in 1942. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Iowa State Teachers College in 1946. Before her marriage to Warren she taught business skills at Northwood High School for three years.