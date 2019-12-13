{{featured_button_text}}
Eunice Abigail Gutierrez

San Benito, Texas - Eunice Abigail Gutierrez, 19 of San Benito, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Thompson, Iowa. She is a 2018 graduate of Idea Public School and was attending UTRGV in Edinburg, majoring in Elementary Education.

Eunice is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Angel Gutierrez.

She is survived by her loving parents, Alvaro and Graciela Gutierrez; brother, Miguel Angel Gutierrez; two sisters, Brianda Arely Gutierrez and Brenda Daily Gutierrez; maternal grandparents, Juan Manuel Luna and Aurelia Garcia; paternal grandmother, Candelaria Vargas Zuniga; along with several aunts, uncles, and other relatives.

Visitation will begin Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Templo El Salvador, 1605 S. Sam Houston Blvd., San Benito, Texas officiated by Pastor Eliu Gonzalez with burial to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory, 395 S. Sam Houston Blvd., San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.

