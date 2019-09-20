{{featured_button_text}}

Eunice A. Schoenwetter

September 30, 1924 - September 18, 2019

GARNER – Eunice A. Schoenwetter, 94, of Garner, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Garner with Rev. Michael Shaffer officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Friday at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. Fourth St., in Garner and will continue one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials are preferred to Hospice of North Iowa or the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City.

Eunice Adel Schoenwetter, the daughter of Otto and Amelia (Katter) Schroer, was born September 30, 1924 in Garner. She was baptized and confirmed at Peace Reformed Church south of Garner. Eunice attended and graduated from Hayfield High School in 1941 where she was Hayfield Band Queen her junior and senior year. After high school, she worked as a telephone operator in Garner. On February 14, 1945, she was married to Merle Schoenwetter at Peace Reformed Church. They lived on a farm west of Klemme until 1982 when they moved into Garner. She enjoyed spending time with her family, baking, crocheting and making homemade noodles.

She was a member of the Garner United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. Before moving to Garner, she belonged to Immanuel Reformed United Church of Christ in Klemme where she taught Sunday school and bible school. She also was a 4-H leader when her children were growing up.

Eunice is survived by her four children, Dennis (Donna) Schoenwetter of Forest City, Audrey Bradford of Cedar Rapids, JoAnn (Kerby) Rauk of Forest City and Scott (Karen) Schoenwetter of Enid, OK; grandchildren, Dawn Heusinkveld and friend, Kevin Opheim, Kristi Wynja and husband, Jason Drook, Alex (Kendall) Bradford and Miaka (Fletcher) Tudor; three step-grandchildren Kim (Doug) Wright, Bradley Rauk and Nicole O'Toole; 8 great grandchildren; 10 step great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two step great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merle, Apr. 21, 2006; son-in-law, Walter Bradford; brother, Orville Schroer; and two sisters, Julia Gable and Leona Niswander. Cataldo Funeral Home 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

