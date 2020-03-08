August 5, 1925-March 5, 2020

OSAGE -- Eugene V. Pfeifer, 94, of Osage and formerly of Mason City, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 N. Adams Ave., with the Rev. Neil Manternach as celebrant. Visitation will be held at the Church for thirty minutes prior to the Mass. Interment will follow at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. The Mason City Veterans Association will conduct military honors.

Gene was born to Edward M. and Mary (Mergner) Pfeifer on August 5, 1925, in Durbin, North Dakota. He was raised on the family farm with his four older siblings. Gene enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and served as a Petty Officer and radioman in the Pacific Theatre during World War II, seeing action at Iwo Jima and Okinawa. In 1950, he was recalled to active duty and again served his country during the Korean War. He also served in the North Dakota Air National Guard's 119th Fighter Squadron for three years in the late 1950s.