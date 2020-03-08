August 5, 1925-March 5, 2020
OSAGE -- Eugene V. Pfeifer, 94, of Osage and formerly of Mason City, died on Thursday, March 5, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 N. Adams Ave., with the Rev. Neil Manternach as celebrant. Visitation will be held at the Church for thirty minutes prior to the Mass. Interment will follow at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. The Mason City Veterans Association will conduct military honors.
Gene was born to Edward M. and Mary (Mergner) Pfeifer on August 5, 1925, in Durbin, North Dakota. He was raised on the family farm with his four older siblings. Gene enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and served as a Petty Officer and radioman in the Pacific Theatre during World War II, seeing action at Iwo Jima and Okinawa. In 1950, he was recalled to active duty and again served his country during the Korean War. He also served in the North Dakota Air National Guard's 119th Fighter Squadron for three years in the late 1950s.
Gene married Marilyn Moffet on November 10, 1951 in Mooreton, North Dakota. After graduating from Morehead State College in 1958, he taught high school social studies in Hankinson, North Dakota. In 1965, Gene received his Masters degree from North Dakota State University and moved to Mason City and taught U.S. Government at Mason City High School until his retirement in 1988.
A proud veteran, Gene was an avid collector and reader of books about World War II and the Korean War. After his retirement, Gene enjoyed speaking at student forums about his military service. He also helped organize numerous reunions of his shipmates from the U.S.S. Makassar Strait. Gene was a life member of both the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Gene enjoyed cheering on the NDSU Bison and Green Bay Packers. He was also a Big Band enthusiast and enjoyed listening and dancing to music from the era. In addition to the many winters they spent in Texas, Gene and Marilyn enjoyed traveling and visiting family and friends during their retirement.
Gene is survived by his two children, Nancy (Joe) Garcia of Bethesda, Maryland, and Tom (Judy) Pfeifer of Osage. He is also survived by six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, his parents, three brothers and sister, and his granddaughter, Hannah Pfeifer.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
