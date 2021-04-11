Eugene “Geno” P. DiMarco

February 8, 1947-April 8, 2021

MASON CITY–Eugene “Geno” P. DiMarco, 74, of Mason City, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021 in Mason City.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church,722 North Adams Avenue, Mason City, with Reverend Neil Manternach officiating. Burial will take place after the service at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Mason City Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later time.

Eugene DiMarco was born February 8, 1947 in Mason City, son of Levino and Lena (Vita) DiMarco. He was raised in Mason City and graduated from Newman High School, class of 1965. He enlisted into the Marine Corp, served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1970, and was honorably discharged in 1972. After his discharge, he graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato, with a degree in speech pathology. He later established ES-MARC Investments in Mason City in 1988 and continued until his passing.