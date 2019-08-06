Eugene "Gene" R. Sankey
May 14, 1934 - August 2, 2019
Memorial service and coffee reception will be held with the family on Monday August 12th 1:30pm at the Good Sheppard Chapel 302 2nd St NE, Mason City IA 50401.
Gene grew up near Garner, IA and married Marie Dahl on September 5, 1954. He spent time farming, driving semi for the family business, and worked for the Garner Coop Society for 27 years. After retiring spent full time traveling in an RV for 10 years and worked at Saylorville Lake campground near Des Moines, IA. Eventually retired full time in Harlingen, TX.
Gene and Marie raised their 8 children in Garner, IA. They also have 32 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great-grandchildren. Yep if you are doing the math that is 99.
Gene is survived by his wife, Marie (Dahl) Sankey; brother, Bruce Sankey; and children, Diane (Larry) O'toole, Kenneth (Vivian) Sankey, Victoria (Terry) Pannoff, Bonita (Denny) Swalve, Lorraine (Melvin) Hage, Kevin (Jules) Sankey, Kraig (Shelley) Sankey, and Teresa Weigel.
He was preceded by his parents, Delbert John Sankey and Eldora Virginia Sankey; granddaughter, Madison Weigel; sister in law, Betty Sankey; and nephew, Delbert Sankey.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. Cards can be sent to Marie at 300 2nd St NE, Mason City IA 50401.
